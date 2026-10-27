Singer Taylor Swift was officially inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame during an industry ceremony in Nashville. She became the youngest member in the institution’s history. This was reported by Rolling Stone.

Six new Hall of Fame members

The ceremony took place at Music City Center in downtown Nashville. Swift was inducted into the Hall of Fame by singer and songwriter Brad Paisley. This year’s other new members were Lyle Lovett, Lee Thomas Miller, Shawn Camp, Bruce Channel and J. I. Allison, who was inducted posthumously.

George Strait was also honored with the Career Maker Award during the evening. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame was founded in 1970. According to the publication, Swift’s presence made this year’s ceremony especially notable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Lainey Wilson’s performance and Swift’s speech

During the evening, Lainey Wilson performed an acoustic version of Swift’s song Love Story. In her speech, the singer called Nashville a place she had dreamed about since middle school. According to her, it was where the wisdom she sought to gain was concentrated.

This is not the first recognition of her songwriting work. In June, at a ceremony in New York, Swift became the youngest woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2022, the Nashville Songwriters Association International presented her with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award.

Read us on