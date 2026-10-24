BTS’s single Swim has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The track became the first song released worldwide in 2026 to achieve this result, Korea Herald reports.

Swim is the lead single from BTS’s fifth studio album, Arirang, released on March 20. According to the group’s agency, the song had reached 1 billion cumulative streams as of Saturday. This is BTS’s fastest result among its own tracks to cross the milestone.

The seventh BTS song with a billion streams

Swim became BTS’s seventh track to gain at least 1 billion streams on Spotify. Among the group’s other songs with this figure, the publication names Dynamite, Butter and Boy With Luv featuring Halsey.

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On the day of its release, Swim topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, collecting approximately 14 million streams. This was the highest single-day figure for a track released in 2026.

Arirang album figures

As of October 14, Arirang, BTS’s first album in three years and nine months, had gained more than 5 billion streams on Spotify. According to the publication, this is the highest figure among albums released worldwide this year. All 14 tracks on the record, including the No. 29 interlude featuring the sound of the historic Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok, each surpassed 200 million streams.

Swim debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 4 and remained on it for 20 consecutive weeks. On the UK Official Singles Chart, the song reached No. 2, becoming the group’s best result in this ranking.

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