Cypriot farmers criticize €4.6m drought aid — Cyprus Mail

Cyprus’ agricultural organizations have criticized the government’s decision to allocate €4.6 million in European Union funds to partially cover the effects of drought and high temperatures on agricultural crops in 2025. In their view, the planned support will not cover a significant number of farmers, Cyprus Mail reports.

Demand to increase funding

The organizations said that the government had not used the opportunity provided by European rules to add funds of up to 200% of the allocated amount. According to them, the current program does not cover entire sectors, including producers of potatoes, grapes, fruit and other crops.

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In September, the agricultural associations sent a letter to the president asking to increase funding so that support would apply to all crops. They also noted that farmers are operating amid rising production costs and considerable financial pressure.

Call to revise the program

The PEK, EKA, Panagrotikos, Nea Agrotiki and Euroagrotikos associations called the incomplete use of available resources and the exclusion from the program of producers facing, according to them, serious financial difficulties unacceptable. They urged the government to revise the decision, expand the current scheme or introduce an additional program so that support covers all agricultural sectors.

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