In the city of Daloa in Côte d’Ivoire, the SYNAP-CI farmers’ union on October 17 confirmed the continuation of an indefinite strike by cocoa producers. As The Rio Times reports, representatives of union branches from 31 regions of the country attended the meeting. SYNAP-CI says the strike began on September 16.

Cocoa producers’ demands

The union opposes the producer price of 1,200 CFA francs per kilogram of cocoa set for the 2026–2027 main season. SYNAP-CI’s demands include the removal of the director general of the state regulator, the Conseil du Café-Cacao, and the appointment of a new head.

Farmers also demand a state guarantee that producers will receive 60% of the CAF export price, a solution to the problem of unsold cocoa stocks held by farmers and cooperatives, and an industry seminar on the sector’s difficulties. CAF includes the cost of goods, insurance and freight.

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Price and deliveries to ports

Agriculture Minister Bruno Nabagné Koné announced the price of 1,200 CFA francs, or about $2.06, per kilogram on September 1. This is approximately 57% lower than the 2,800 CFA francs per kilogram in effect for the 2025–2026 main crop.

The Conseil du Café-Cacao regulates the country’s cocoa and coffee sector. The union also raised issues of overdue payments and the use of the producer card, which has been mandatory for cocoa sales since September 1 and is linked to the national traceability system.

According to regulator data cited by the publication, from September 7 to 20, 50,085 tonnes of cocoa were purchased from 70,525 producers through the traceability system. During this period, 21,467 tonnes arrived at the ports of Abidjan and San Pedro — 51.6% more than in the same period of 2025. These figures cover only the first days of the strike and do not make it possible to determine its subsequent impact on deliveries or exports.

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