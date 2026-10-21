Martina says agri-food systems face a perfect storm — ANSA English

Deputy Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Maurizio Martina said in Rome that global agri-food systems are at the center of a perfect storm. Among the factors, he cited the consequences of the El Niño climate phenomenon and shipping problems caused by conflicts on routes from the Strait of Hormuz to the Black Sea.

Security of trade routes

Martina stressed the need to diversify trade routes and ensure that they remain safe, secure and open. He told ANSA English this on the sidelines of a Rome forum organized by the farmers' association Coldiretti.

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Logistics and monitoring

According to the official, food logistics will increasingly become a strategic priority, including for the FAO. He noted that it is necessary to strengthen systems for monitoring food and agricultural flows and develop tools to anticipate shocks. In his view, the FAO can play an important role in this.

Martina also said that food and agricultural commodities must always remain outside conflicts. In February, the government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni nominated Martina as a candidate for the post of new FAO Director-General.

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