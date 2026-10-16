Farmers will receive emergency EU support to partially cover the costs of fertilisers and “coloured” fuel used in agriculture. The agriculture ministry reported this, Cyprus Mail writes.

Compensation terms

Payments will be made under an emergency support plan that is to be announced in November. The programme is being introduced in accordance with EU rules and cabinet decisions aimed at mitigating the consequences of the crisis in the Middle East.

Compensation for part of the cost of “coloured” fuel will not exceed €0.126 per litre. Fertiliser aid will amount to no more than 15% of the total submitted invoices, while the minimum payment under this compensation will be €100 per recipient.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Applications in November

Both types of subsidies will be financed by the European Union. The maximum amount of support for one beneficiary has been set at €5,000.

Applications can be submitted to district agricultural offices during the first half of November. The exact application dates are to be announced soon.

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