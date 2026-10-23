The European Commission has recommended that EU member states once again allow Brazilian poultry meat and honey onto the European market. According to RMF24, European Commission inspectors conducted an audit in Brazil, the results of which were deemed positive. In particular, they checked compliance with European rules on the use of antibiotics in livestock farming.

Vote expected in November

Since the beginning of September, a ban on exports of Brazilian animal products to the EU has been in force. It was introduced because Brazil could not guarantee compliance with European Union requirements regarding the use of antibiotics in animals.

EU member states are to vote on the European Commission's proposal in mid-November. During a meeting with Commission representatives, member states did not voice objections but asked questions about the scope of the audit and veterinary controls. European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrnčířová said that all doubts had been clarified.

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Position of the Polish industry

Polish poultry producers are skeptical about the possible resumption of supplies. They believe that one audit does not confirm a lasting change in practices in Brazil and demand regular inspections and testing of imported meat.

The president of Poland's National Poultry Council, Dariusz Goszczyński, did not rule out an appeal for the introduction of a safeguard clause if the return of Brazilian poultry significantly disrupts the market. An additional factor remains Newcastle disease, which was recently detected in Brazil: even after imports resume, the EU may temporarily suspend supplies from areas affected by it. The European Commission is currently not planning to propose the return of Brazilian beef to the EU market.

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