Commercial farmers in South Africa intend to reduce maize planting areas by 12.37% in the new season, to 2.387 million hectares. At the same time, they plan to increase sunflower acreage by nearly 45%. These decisions are being influenced by the threat of drought caused by El Niño, rising fertilizer and fuel costs, and low maize prices, Daily Maverick reports.

Less white maize

According to preliminary estimates by South Africa’s Crop Estimates Committee, the planned maize area is the smallest in eight years. A particularly noticeable reduction is expected in white maize plantings, by more than 18%. This type is the main source of calories for low-income households.

At the same time, the country has substantial carryover stocks of white maize from the previous harvest, a record 4.3 million tonnes. However, smaller planting areas combined with drought could lead to constrained supply next year and accelerate food inflation.

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Sunflower as a less risky crop

Sunflower attracts farmers with higher prices, lower cultivation costs, and a shorter growing season. The crop is also considered less vulnerable to drought. In the western summer-grain producing regions, Grain SA recorded an early start to sunflower planting: in some places it began as early as August, about two months earlier, to make use of soil moisture reserves.

El Niño, which formed in June, is usually associated with dry conditions in southern Africa. In October, a significant part of South Africa’s grain belt had already experienced hot and dry weather after rainfall in September. The Crop Estimates Committee plans to release final data on the actual planted areas in January.

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