Agriculture ministers of European Union countries have agreed on a common position regarding the future Common Agricultural Policy after 2027. Poland ultimately supported the compromise, although it had reservations. As RMF24 reports, the agreement concerns rules for granting support, requirements for farmers, and the mechanism for member states to implement the provisions.

Support for active and young farmers

EU support is planned to be directed more toward active farmers. At the same time, each member state will independently determine who meets this criterion.

Greater support for young farmers is also envisaged. EU countries will have to prepare generational renewal strategies in agriculture.

Poland’s reservations regarding DNSH

The Polish side agreed to the compromise despite reservations concerning the DNSH principle — “do no significant harm.” It is intended to ensure that investments funded by the EU do not cause significant harm to the environment.

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The European Commission proposes not applying this principle, in particular, to investments related to defence and security. Poland, together with Czechia, Greece, Latvia, Hungary, Portugal, Romania and Slovakia, sought a similar exemption for agricultural investments. This concerns, in particular, the modernization of farms and the purchase of machinery running on fossil fuels.

The group of countries asked for a relevant statement to be attached to the meeting minutes. This does not change the regulation, but is a political call for the European Commission to continue work on recommendations for applying DNSH to investments in agriculture.

The EU Council’s position will form the basis for negotiations with the European Parliament. At the same time, the amount of funding for the future Common Agricultural Policy has not yet been determined: it will be discussed separately as part of negotiations on the EU budget for 2028–2034.

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