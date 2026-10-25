In the Australian state of Tasmania, farmers have begun using the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme, which was launched during an exceptionally dry and unusually warm spring. Water is supplied from Hydro Tasmania's large reservoirs in the central part of the state, ABC News reports.

150 kilometers of underground pipelines

The system consists of 150 kilometers of underground pipelines in the lower Isis Valley and the Tyenamarakuna/Macquarie River area. Its construction began in 2024. The scheme is intended to provide 25 billion liters of water annually for growing poppies, potatoes, processing peas, vegetable seeds, as well as fodder for the development of sheep and cattle farming.

Construction cost $217 million, with funding provided by the federal government, the state authorities and about 50 local farmers. Demand for water was high from the system's first days of operation, and almost all of its capacity has already been sold.

Farmers expand irrigation

Farmer Richard Berbery, who runs a family farm between Campbell Town and Ross, plans to irrigate an additional 500 hectares. According to him, without access to water, the farm would have had to sell lambs earlier and would not have been able to plant crops.

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His neighbors, Pat and Mady Taylor, are preparing fields for potatoes intended for French fry production. Next year, they intend to add another 120 hectares of irrigation using center-pivot sprinklers. Pat Taylor noted that water makes it possible to plan the farm's operations from year to year, and without it they would not plant potatoes.

Costs and economic impact

Farmers spent more than $34 million on water rights, while installing the infrastructure to deliver water directly to the fields cost tens of millions of dollars more. Project developer Tasmanian Irrigation expects the system to generate about $54 million in total economic activity annually in the Northern Midlands region.

The company also reported record water delivery volumes in July, August and September under other irrigation schemes in Tasmania. Six such systems were opened ahead of schedule due to high demand.

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