The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first detection of the New World screwworm parasite among the country’s wild animals. It was found in an elk in Pecos County, Texas, The Guardian reports.

The animal was found on a hunting ranch

The elk was on a hunting ranch. The case was reported after a hunter harvested the animal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The Texas Animal Health Commission is to change the boundaries of the previously designated parasite spread zone. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are conducting additional surveillance of wild animals in the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hunters and landowners urged to remain vigilant

Texas wildlife division director Alan Cain urged hunters and landowners to watch for signs of New World screwworm while in the field this season.

The parasite was eradicated in the United States several decades ago, but it spread north from Central America through Mexico. As a result, the United States imposed a ban on imports of Mexican livestock that lasted for more than a year. Last year, the country suspended livestock imports from Mexico and resumed trade through a port in Arizona in August as part of a phased plan.

The restrictions reduced the supply of cattle in the United States and pushed beef prices to record levels for American consumers. In June, the parasite was found in a calf in Zavala County near the U.S.-Mexico border. Since then, dozens of cases have been recorded in the country this year, including in a horse and a dog.

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