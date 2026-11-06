Naberezhno-Lugova Street in Podil Will Be Closed Due to Repairs – Map

On November 8 and 9, traffic on Naberezhno-Luhova Street in the Podilsky District of the capital will be partially restricted due to repair work.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, specialists from the Podil Road Maintenance Department will be working on the section between Obolonska Street and Olenivska Street. The Kyivavtodor municipal corporation apologized for the temporary inconvenience and urged drivers to take the traffic restrictions into account when planning their routes.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

In the event of simultaneous traffic restrictions on all of Kyiv’s bridges, drivers will have to use detour routes via the dams of the Kyiv and Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plants. Depending on the direction of travel and the chosen crossing, the trip may take significantly longer.

In Kyiv, an official from Kyivavtodor has been charged with causing financial losses due to substandard road repairs.

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