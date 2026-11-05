The occupiers have carried out 78 attacks on Ukraine's power grid over the past three days

Over the past three days, Russian occupation forces have carried out 78 massive strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities. Both power plants and electricity transmission facilities have come under enemy fire, DTEK reported on November 5.

The enemy is constantly changing tactics and increasing the intensity of its attacks, causing serious damage to equipment, the restoration of which requires significant time and effort. Efforts to address the aftermath of the attacks are complicated by constant air raid alerts and the risk of repeated strikes by the Russian Federation, but repair crews are working around the clock.

Source: DTEK.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in three districts of Kyiv.

On November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in the Kyiv region by order of the National Electricity System Operator “Ukrenergo.” While these restrictions are in effect, hourly outage schedules will not be applied.

In Kyiv, water supply disruptions occurred today, November 5, as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

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