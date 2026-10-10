U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must stop striking Russian oil refineries. He claims that such attacks pose risks to the global fuel market.

According to Trump, Washington had previously warned Kyiv against striking Russian oil infrastructure. The U.S. president also accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of allegedly having had multiple opportunities to negotiate an end to the war but failing to do so.

Trump explained his position by saying that attacks on oil refineries could affect global diesel prices and create problems for farmers and livestock breeders.

Source: DWS News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products help the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly noticeable amid Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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