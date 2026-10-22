In occupied Crimea, at least 314 Ukrainians have been unlawfully deprived of their liberty

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, at least 314 people have been unlawfully deprived of their personal liberty, 171 of whom are members of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people. This was reported by Elvin Kadyrov, a representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, during the 12th annual congress of the Working Group on Turkic Minorities and Communities (FUEN TAG).

During the event, participants approved an action plan for 2026–2027, one of the priorities of which is to strengthen international protection for Crimean Tatars who face systematic persecution by the Russian Federation. The Ombudsman’s representative also discussed issues of human rights violations, unlawful detentions, and forced mobilization in the occupied territories with officials from North Macedonia and the Turkish ambassador.

Source: Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

In Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, a genocide against Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars is effectively taking place, which is unacceptable to any civilized society.

As a reminder, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian security forces raided the homes of Crimean Tatars. For unknown reasons, six residents of the peninsula from various settlements were detained during the raid.



A Russian court sentenced Crimean Imam Raif Fevziyev to 17 years in prison for his alleged involvement in the Islamic political party “Hizb ut-Tahrir.”



The Russian Southern District Court in Rostov-on-Don announced the so-called “sentences” for five defendants in the case of the Crimean Muslims. Together, they were sentenced to 65 years in prison.

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