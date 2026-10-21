Ukraine is asking its partners for 3.5 billion euros by the end of the year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is actively working with international partners to raise funds to cover an unfunded budget deficit of 3.5 billion euros (approximately 4.1 billion U.S. dollars) for the current fiscal year. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Head of State, this issue was discussed during working meetings with Norwegian officials. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine notes that the state’s total unfunded need for external budget financing for 2027 amounts to 32.6 billion U.S. dollars out of a total of 52.6 billion dollars, and the funding shortfall for the defense sector is estimated at 40 billion euros out of the 70 billion euros needed.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukraine is set to receive 17 billion euros in budgetary support from the European Union by the end of 2026, but these funds will depend on the implementation of necessary reforms. This was stated by European Council President António Costa while speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He also assured that the EU will participate in financing Ukraine’s needs in 2027 and called on international partners to increase their assistance.

European Union leaders will gather on November 26–27 for a special meeting of the European Council, where the key topics will be the EU’s multiannual financial framework for 2028–2034 and the issue of funding for Ukraine in 2027. António Costa Pedro Lurti, Head of the Cabinet of the President of the European Council, informed member states of these plans.

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