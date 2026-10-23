Audi has unveiled the flagship Q9 SUV with curved digital OLED taillights. The design consists of six ultra-thin glass panels that wrap around the rear side sections of the vehicle's body. As Motor1 reports, the manufacturer calls this the world's first use of such technology in a car.

Six panels and 512 segments

The glass base of the light panels is 0.1 mm thick, while the total thickness of the lighting element is about 1 mm. Such a thin glass base makes it possible to curve the OLED layer to match the body shape, so the lighting is not limited to a flat taillight surface.

All six panels together have 512 individually controlled segments. Each outer panel has 99 segments, each central panel has 84, and each inner panel has 73. Each taillight is connected to the vehicle's electrical system control unit via a data bus, allowing the light segments to be controlled separately.

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More visible signals from different angles

According to Audi, the curved shape is intended to improve the visibility of brake lights and turn signals for drivers viewing the vehicle not directly from behind but at an angle, including at intersections or in parking areas. The manufacturer calls the outer curved panels on both sides the largest rear light panels it has created.

The rear OLED lighting is complemented by digital matrix LED headlights at the front. At night, the Q9 can project a stylized turn signal onto the road surface, synchronized with the dynamic turn indicators at the front and rear.

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