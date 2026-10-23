Subaru will add a version of the WRX sports sedan with a six-speed manual transmission to its production lineup in Japan next month. The car will receive the reinforced TY85 transmission, previously used in the previous-generation WRX STI, Motor1 reports.

Manual transmission instead of CVT

Until now, Japanese WRX buyers were mainly offered the WRX S4 version with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The company had already produced the WRX STI Sport♯ with a manual transmission, but that modification was limited to 600 units, with the right to purchase the car determined by a lottery.

The new WRX with the TY85 is expected to become a permanent part of the model range rather than a limited series. Subaru has also updated the engine control software to make throttle response sharper. According to Motor1, engineers used experience from racing programs while working on the tuning.

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Transmission returned to production

According to the publication, the TY85 was planned to be discontinued due to the gradual phaseout of manual transmission lines amid the industry’s transition to electrification. The project was revived after Subaru discovered an operating transmission production line at a supplier from a partner venture. A small engineering team began development in early 2025 and had to create a new model in about a year.

The WRX is expected to retain its 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine. Subaru has not said whether its power output and torque have changed, and has not disclosed the price, full specifications, or possible changes to the suspension, brakes, or design.

Two more models by 2027

By the end of 2027, Subaru intends to release two more models with manual transmissions: a new version of the BRZ and an affordable five-door hatchback. The BRZ version is planned to be developed based on last year’s limited BRZ STI Sport Type RA, focusing on weight reduction and handling. The hatchback may be related to the Performance-B STI concept shown in 2025, although the company has not confirmed that it will be a “hot hatch.”

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