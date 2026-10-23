Swedish truck manufacturer Scania plans to begin producing battery-electric trucks at its new assembly plant in Rugao, China, as soon as it receives the relevant license. This was stated by the company’s CEO Christian Levin in an interview, Electrek reports.

Plant in Rugao

Scania’s facility in Rugao was built last year. It became Traton Group’s first wholly owned plant in China. The site is intended to supply vehicles to the Chinese and other Asian markets.

The plant can produce both conventional diesel trucks and battery-electric trucks on the same assembly lines. According to Levin, the permitting process in China is usually complex, but this time it is moving faster than the company expected.

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Demand for electric trucks

Levin predicts that electric trucks will account for half of the Chinese market by the beginning of 2027. He linked the rapid development of the segment to the expansion of charging infrastructure and the power grid.

According to the publication, sales of electric tractor units in China increased by nearly 80% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025. They are expected to account for more than 30% of all heavy trucks sold in the country by the end of 2026.

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