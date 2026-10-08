Ford is recalling 41,748 vehicles because of a contaminated LED chip in the headlights, which may impair or stop the operation of certain lighting functions. The campaign affects Ford Expedition SUVs from the 2025–2027 model years and F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty pickups from the 2026 model year.

Which headlight functions may fail

As Motor1 reports, the recall was caused by a contaminated LED chip in the headlight assembly. The malfunction may cause the daytime running lights, parking lights, low beams, or high beams to dim or stop working. This may reduce visibility at night and in adverse weather conditions.

Ford has provided an indicator on the instrument panel that warns of reduced low-beam or high-beam performance. The company recorded six warranty claims and six field reports related to the issue. No crashes or injuries associated with this defect have been reported.

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Headlight inspection and replacement

Ford estimates that the defective part may be present in about 1% of vehicles covered by the recall. At the same time, dealers will inspect the headlights of all vehicles as part of the campaign. If a malfunction is found during the inspection, the headlight will be replaced free of charge.

Ford plans to notify dealers about the campaign by the end of October 2026. Owner letters are planned to be sent in November 2026, with specific dates depending on the model line. Vehicle status can be checked by VIN through the NHTSA after the campaign appears under number 26V606.

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