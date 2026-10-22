Honda to launch Mitsubishi Triton-based pickup in 2028 — Motor1

Japan’s Honda and Mitsubishi have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a Honda-branded pickup based on the Mitsubishi Triton for the ASEAN market, while Mitsubishi expects to increase production volumes at its plant in Thailand. Sales of the model are planned to begin in 2028, Motor1 reports.

This will be the first vehicle cross-supply initiative between the two Japanese automakers. The agreement will allow Honda to enter the pickup segment in ASEAN countries, where the company currently has no such models in its lineup.

The Mitsubishi Triton as the basis

The new Honda vehicle will be based on the Mitsubishi Triton, a body-on-frame pickup with a payload of about one tonne that is sold as the L200 in certain markets. The name and appearance of Honda’s future model have not yet been disclosed.

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Depending on the country and trim level, the Triton is available with a 2.4-liter turbodiesel engine or a naturally aspirated gasoline engine of the same displacement. The most powerful twin-turbo version produces up to 201 hp and 470 Nm of torque and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Triton is also offered with Super Select 4WD-II all-wheel drive, a rear differential lock, and seven drive modes.

Launch for ASEAN

The 2028 launch is planned exclusively for the ASEAN market. In some countries, the Mitsubishi Triton can tow a trailer weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, but the specifications and trim levels of the Honda version have not yet been confirmed.

Cooperation between Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi is developing within the framework of a strategic partnership agreement concluded in August 2024. Mitsubishi already supplies the Nissan Navara for a number of markets, including Australia and New Zealand. The Honda-branded version of the Triton will become another example of different brands using the same vehicle platform.

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