MG plans to begin assembling the production Go electric hatchback at the new Ferrol plant of its parent company SAIC in northwestern Spain from late 2028. The model is set to compete with the Renault 5 and Mini Cooper in the compact electric vehicle segment, Autocar reports.

Production version of the concept

Sales of the production version of the MG Go are expected around September 2027. The car was previously referred to as the MG 2, but according to the publication, the Go name may be retained for the production model.

The electric hatchback is to be built on the E+ platform, which is also used by the front-wheel-drive MG 4 EV Urban. The car, about four metres long, is expected to receive a 149 hp electric motor and a 43 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. The design of the production car is expected to be close to that of the concept created at MG's London studio. The starting price is forecast at around £20,000.

Plant in Ferrol

SAIC announced its intention to build its first European plant in June. Construction of the facility in Ferrol is planned to begin in 2027, with the plant set to open by the end of 2028. At the first stage, the plant is expected to produce 70,000 vehicles a year, while its stated maximum capacity is 120,000 cars.

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The facility is to cover 100,000 square metres, and the project provides for the creation of 2,000 jobs, with 1,000 of them directly at the plant. The first cars are planned to be assembled from completely knocked-down kits delivered from China. At the initial stage, the site will have no operations for parts stamping, body production or painting.

Production for Europe

Ferrol is already the European receiving point for MG models arriving from China by sea. According to Autocar, Chinese carmakers are choosing Spain to produce models for the European market, including to avoid EU tariffs on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.

In particular, Geely has chosen Ford's plant in Valencia, Leapmotor uses Stellantis facilities in Madrid and Zaragoza, while Chery operates at the former Nissan site in Barcelona.

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