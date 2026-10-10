Chinese company Nio completed 1,192,221 battery swaps for customers at 4,100 stations in China from October 1 to 7. As Electrek reports, this figure was recorded during the celebration of China’s National Day.

Average daily figure increased

The average daily number of battery swaps during the holiday week was nearly 22% higher than in the same period of the previous year. The data were provided in a report on charging and battery swapping during the holiday period.

More than 24.83 million kWh of electricity was used for electric vehicle travel during the week. A significant share of demand for the service came from travelers using highways.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Battery swapping at a station

At a battery swap station, the driver enters a special bay, where the discharged battery is replaced with a fully charged one. According to the publication, the procedure takes from three to five minutes.

On one of the days of the holiday week, around 175,000 users used the service. Earlier this year, Nio also reported record daily battery swap figures during the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Read us on