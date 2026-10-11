Gasoline and diesel cars strengthened their market position in Ukraine in September

In September 2026, the share of new passenger cars with conventional engines in Ukraine rose to 59.5%. The industry association reported on this trend.

The Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers Association (Ukravtoprom) announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that last month, cars with conventional engines accounted for 59.5% of the new passenger car market, while in September of last year, this figure stood at 46.5%.

Gasoline-powered models were the most popular, accounting for 39.3% of new car sales in September, compared to 31.2% last year.

The share of hybrid cars increased from 20.3% to 31%.

Diesel cars accounted for 20.2%, compared to 15.3% in September 2025.

At the same time, the share of electric vehicles fell from 33% to 9.2%.

As was the case last year, cars with LPG systems accounted for less than 1% of new car sales in September.

The segment leaders were:

gasoline cars – Hyundai Tucson;

hybrids – TOYOTA RAV-4;

diesel cars – Renault Duster;

electric – BYD Sea Lion 06EV;

LPG-powered cars – Hyundai Tucson.

Source: UkrAvtoprom

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