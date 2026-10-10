Chinese company BYD has produced its 150,000th commercial new energy vehicle at its truck plant in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province. The milestone vehicle was a BYD Q3 electric semi-truck, Electrek reports.

Electric truck specifications

The BYD Q3 is equipped with Blade lithium iron phosphate batteries with a total capacity of 600 kWh and a dual-motor powertrain rated at 600 kW, or about 800 horsepower. According to the specifications cited by the publication, the tractor can haul a combination vehicle with a gross combined weight of 108,000 pounds and travel up to 325 kilometers on a single charge.

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The model supports fast direct-current charging using two charging guns. BYD says the battery can be charged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Commercial vehicle sales

In September, BYD sold 6,848 new energy trucks, up 113.33% year on year. In the first nine months of 2026, deliveries of such trucks totaled 53,032 units. According to CNEVPost data cited by Electrek, this was 28.46% higher than in the same period of 2025.

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