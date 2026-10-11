In China, the brake pedal mount failed in three Maextro V800 minivans during independent tests simulating emergency braking from 100 km/h. InsideEVs reports.

Defect found in three vehicles

The tests were conducted by automotive journalists from Dongchedi. They noted that emergency braking from 100 km/h is not an extraordinary scenario for a vehicle. It was not the pedal itself that broke, but the bracket on which it pivots.

The mount is made of polypropylene with 40% fiberglass added. This material is used in the automotive industry, but the Maextro design may cause the part to fail. According to CarNewsChina, the bracket has insufficient reinforcement, while the distance between the pivot point and the center of the pedal is 130 mm.

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Manufacturer promises a free update

Maextro said it has no information about cases of brake pedal bracket failure in vehicles delivered to customers. At the same time, the company announced its intention to optimize the design of the part and offer owners a free update.

The Maextro V800 is a premium-segment minivan priced at up to $150,000. The model features steering without a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the wheels, a built-in coffee machine, a retractable 41.6-inch projection screen, a 41-speaker audio system, and gesture-controlled windows. It is an extended-range electric vehicle: a 65 kWh CATL battery powers a dual-motor setup producing 523 hp, while a 1.5-liter gasoline engine operates as a generator and has no mechanical connection to the wheels.

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