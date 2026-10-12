The Paris Motor Show opened in Paris, France, on October 12. The opening comes amid economic and diplomatic questions related to competition from Chinese manufacturers in the European automotive market. The European Union said it had received a commitment from China to curb the flow of hybrid vehicles to the bloc’s market.

Commitment on exports

As France 24 reports, this agreement opens the prospect of cutting Chinese exports by more than half. It could also prevent millions of cars from China from being supplied to Europe. This concerns the possible consequences of the commitment regarding the flow of hybrid cars to the EU market.

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Competition and dependence

The report raises the question of whether European automakers can withstand competition from China. It also separately mentions European manufacturers’ dependence on China as one of the challenges for the industry. France 24 notes that these issues have economic and diplomatic dimensions.

The report was produced by France 2, with video by Morgan Ayre.

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