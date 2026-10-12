German automaker Audi reduced global vehicle deliveries by 19.7% in the third quarter, to 314,900 units. As Anadolu Agency reports, the Volkswagen Group brand’s performance was affected by a shrinking market in China.

Third-quarter dynamics

The decline in Audi deliveries continued after an 8% drop in the second quarter. The brand’s sales of fully electric vehicles worldwide also decreased in the third quarter, falling 21.5% year-on-year to 48,700 vehicles.

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Demand in China

In the first nine months of the year, Audi delivered 1.04 million vehicles worldwide, 11.4% fewer than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s deliveries to China declined by almost a quarter over nine months. Like other German automotive companies, the manufacturer faced competition from local brands and weak demand in the Chinese market.

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