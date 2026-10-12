At the Paris Motor Show, Chinese company BYD unveiled the large seven-seat Atto 8 electric SUV. The model is set to become the flagship of the brand’s SUV line-up and the largest BYD electric vehicle available in the United Kingdom. Autocar reports.

The Atto 8 will be positioned above the Atto 2, Atto 3, Sealion 5 and Seal U in the model range. It is also the first European BYD model to offer more than five seats.

Battery and powertrains

The electric vehicle received a second-generation 115 kWh Blade battery. According to the publication, Flash fast-charging technology makes it possible to charge the battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes when using BYD’s proprietary chargers. Charging from 10% to 97% requires another four minutes.

The rear-wheel-drive Design RWD version has a single electric motor on the rear axle, producing 455 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in eight seconds, while the claimed WLTP range is 405 miles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The all-wheel-drive Excellence AWD will be equipped with two electric motors, one on each axle. Their combined output is 764 hp, with torque of 571 lb-ft. Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph takes 4.6 seconds, and the WLTP range is 374 miles.

Dimensions and equipment

The Atto 8 is 5,040 mm long, 1,996 mm wide and 1,760 mm high. In terms of size, the model is close to the Kia EV9 and larger than the Skoda Peaq. The SUV will receive a panoramic glass roof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 26-inch head-up display on the windscreen, and a 15.6-inch central infotainment screen with built-in Google functions.

With all three rows of seats in use, the rear luggage compartment has a capacity of 270 litres, while the front compartment holds 136 litres. Sales of the BYD Atto 8 in Europe are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The model’s price has not yet been announced.

Read us on