US Army selects Hunter WOLF for ILTM program — Electrek

The US Army has selected the autonomous six-wheeled Hunter WOLF platform as one of six private projects for the Infantry Last Tactical Mile (ILTM) initiative. The program is intended to modernize support for infantry soldiers on the battlefield, Electrek reports.

Platform for logistics and evacuation

Hunter WOLF is positioned as a means of support on the “last tactical mile.” The platform can transport heavy equipment, supplies and other mission-critical cargo across difficult terrain. It is also intended for evacuating wounded personnel in hard-to-reach conditions.

The vehicle has a 6×6 wheel configuration, an electric drive and puncture-resistant Tweel airless tires. According to the publication, its design enables it to climb slopes of up to 60% and traverse slopes with a side incline of up to 40%. The operator does not need to control the platform because it is autonomous.

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Electric drive and generator

The exact technical specifications of Hunter WOLF have not been disclosed. Electrek notes that the platform has an unknown number of electric motors and suggests that there may be three. Their combined output, according to the publication, is 97 kW, or 130 horsepower.

Onboard batteries provide more than 12 km of quiet off-road travel. After that, a diesel generator running on JP-8 fuel can charge the batteries while moving, and the stated range with the generator exceeds 200 miles, or about 322 km.

Published images also show Hunter WOLF with a 30 mm Bushmaster system. Tom Van Doren, president of BLADE’s robotics division, stated that the platform was manufactured and tested in field and combat conditions to support military personnel in challenging environments.

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