Mitsubishi unveils 459-hp electric ASX VR-e — Electrek

An electric Mitsubishi ASX VR-e hatchback with all-wheel drive and two electric motors is sold in the Taiwanese and Australian markets. The model is equipped with a 57.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and, according to the stated specifications, can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

Two motors and 700 Nm of torque

As Electrek reports, the ASX VR-e powertrain delivers a combined 342 kW, or 459 hp. Peak torque is 700 Nm. According to the publication, the claimed 0–60 mph acceleration time is less than four seconds.

Electrek compares these figures with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR, an internal-combustion-engine version of the Lancer Evo that was sold in the United Kingdom. Its output was 440 hp, which is lower than that of the electric ASX VR-e.

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Foxtron production

The ASX VR-e is not manufactured by Mitsubishi. The car is built in Taiwan under the Foxtron automotive brand, which belongs to Foxconn.

According to Electrek, the lineup also includes less powerful versions of the ASX VR-e with a longer driving range. An official presentation video for the model has also been released.

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