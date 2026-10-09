In the United Kingdom, all trims of the seven-seat passenger version of the electric Kia PV5 minivan have become eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant program. Thanks to the £1,500 subsidy, the model’s starting price has fallen to £35,495 for the Essential LR HP version, Electrek reports.

Subsidy for all trims

Kia confirmed that the £1,500 grant applies to all seven-seat versions of the PV5 Passenger. Previously, the subsidy was available for the model’s five-seat variants.

The price of the Plus LR HP trim after the grant is applied is £38,775, while the Elite LR HP costs £40,475. Prices are listed on an OTR basis. The seven-seat PV5 Passenger in the United Kingdom is offered only with the larger 71.2 kWh battery.

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Range and charging

Under the WLTP cycle, the seven-seat Kia PV5 Passenger has a range of up to 246 miles. The vehicle supports DC fast charging at up to 150 kW: charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes less than 30 minutes.

Kia introduced the seven-seat version in June, adding a third row of seats. The cabin has a 2-2-3 seating layout. The PV5 is also produced in the Cargo version for commercial use and in the Passenger version.

All PV5 variants, including Cargo and Passenger, can be ordered through Kia PBV centers in the United Kingdom.

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