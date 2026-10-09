Poland raises fuel price caps for October 10–12 — RMF24

Poland’s energy minister has set new maximum fuel prices that will apply at filling stations from Saturday, October 10, through Monday, October 12. A litre of A-95 petrol will cost no more than 6.97 zlotys, A-98 petrol up to 7.85 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 8.06 zlotys, RMF24 reports.

Prices will rise for all types of fuel

The new maximum prices are higher than those set for Friday. On that day, the maximum price of a litre of A-95 petrol was 6.90 zlotys, A-98 petrol 7.77 zlotys, and diesel fuel 7.82 zlotys.

Thus, the cap for A-95 petrol increased by 7 groszy, for A-98 by 8 groszy, and for diesel by 24 groszy per litre. The next announcement on maximum fuel prices is expected to be published on Monday; it will set prices for Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third stage of the CPN programme

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” package (CPN), intended to limit price growth at filling stations and reduce drivers’ refuelling costs. The mechanism was introduced after part of the provisions of the law on the tax on windfall profits of fuel companies came into force.

Failure to comply with the established maximum prices is punishable by a fine of up to 1 million zlotys. The law also opened the possibility of temporarily reducing excise duty and VAT on liquid fuels. Under government plans, the entire fuel price support package will remain in force until the end of 2026, and its cost may reach around 5 billion zlotys.

The new rules provide for a 60% tax on excess profits from the sale of liquid fuels. It will apply to windfall profits earned from March 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, by fuel producers and companies licensed to trade in fuel from abroad.

Read us on