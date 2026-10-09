BYD opens pre-orders for new Seagull in China — Electrek

BYD has opened pre-orders in China without announcing a price for the second-generation Seagull electric hatchback. The model is available in six body colors, Electrek reports. The company plans to bring the new model to market by the end of 2026 under the name Great Seagull.

Larger body and more powerful motor

According to data from a registration application filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the new Seagull will measure 4,205 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,570 mm in height. The vehicle’s wheelbase will be 2,650 mm.

Compared with the current Seagull, the model’s length will increase by 425 mm and its wheelbase by 150 mm. The new model will receive a 95 kW, or 127 hp, rear electric motor. The current Seagull is equipped with a 55 kW, or 75 hp, front electric motor.

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Interior and driver-assistance system updates

BYD said the second generation of the model will feature ambient lighting, front seats with a massage function, more legroom for rear passengers and a redesigned center console with additional storage spaces. The interior will also include a larger central multimedia display, a two-spoke steering wheel and physical buttons beneath the screen and on the steering wheel.

The displayed interior images do not show a traditional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel: information will be displayed on the central screen. LiDAR is installed on the model’s roof, so the Seagull is expected to receive the advanced God’s Eye B driver-assistance system. After its launch in China, BYD may introduce a larger version of the model abroad as a Dolphin Surf or Dolphin Mini variant, according to the publication.

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