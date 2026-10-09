Geely to enter Canadian market in 2027 — Motor1

Chinese automaker Geely has announced its entry into the Canadian market in 2027. The company has already established a Canadian division and begun preparing a local vehicle sales and service network, Motor1 reports.

Dealer and service network

Geely Auto Canada is seeking retail and service partners in different parts of the country. The manufacturer plans to work with experienced local partners capable of supporting customers throughout the entire period of vehicle ownership.

Geely Auto Canada Managing Director Brian Wu said that entering the Canadian market is an important stage in the brand's international growth. According to him, the company expects to combine its technological and engineering capabilities with local partnerships and customer support.

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Models have not yet been named

The company has not yet said which vehicles it will sell in Canada. Geely plans to select several models from its global portfolio, but prices, technical specifications and the locations of the first dealerships have not yet been disclosed. Details of the model range, retail network and launch are expected to be announced before the first vehicles arrive in 2027.

Geely noted that its Canadian operation will rely on technologies in electrification, vehicle safety, intelligent features and modern manufacturing. In 2025, the Geely group sold more than 3.02 million vehicles worldwide, including nearly 1.69 million electrified vehicles. As of September 2026, the group's sales exceeded 2.23 million vehicles.

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