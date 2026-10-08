BYD unveils Tang with 35.4- and 30-inch screens — Electrek

In China, BYD has unveiled for the first time the interior of the third-generation Tang electric five-seat crossover. Electrek reports that the model is expected to go on sale later this year as a smaller alternative to the full-size Great Tang, also known in China as the Da Tang.

Two large displays

According to the publication, the interior was designed with the control consoles of science-fiction aircraft in mind. The front features an integrated 35.4-inch display and a 30-inch panoramic screen that stretches across nearly the entire width of the dashboard.

The crossover will be offered in two interior colors: Dune Beige and Amber Brown. The second row will feature captain's chairs with a “zero-gravity” mode, while legroom for second-row passengers will exceed 1,000 mm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Batteries and driving range

The third-generation Tang debuted at the Chengdu Motor Show in August. The vehicle will be equipped with Blade Batteries 2.0 and Flash Charging technology: BYD says the battery can be charged from 10% to 70% in five minutes.

The model will also receive the DiSus-A body control system with two-chamber air suspension and the God’s Eye B driver-assistance system. The vehicle measures 5,045 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,760 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

The Tang will be available with battery packs rated at 88.682 kWh and 105.792 kWh. Depending on the version, the claimed CLTC range will be 730, 830, or 850 km. The company has not yet announced the price of the new model.

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