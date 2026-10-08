Volkswagen is recalling 22,524 ID.4 electric SUVs from the 2023–2026 model years in the United States due to a possible risk of a traction battery fire. Until a way to fix the issue is available, the company recommends that owners do not charge their vehicles beyond 80% of battery capacity.

Risk during charging

As Electrek reports, Volkswagen informed the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on October 6 of its intention to conduct a recall campaign. The company said that the root cause of the problem has not yet been identified.

According to Volkswagen, charging the high-voltage battery above 80% in some vehicles covered by the recall could cause thermal propagation in the battery, meaning a fire inside the battery. The campaign was announced after another field investigation as part of a review of vehicles not included in previous battery recall campaigns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A solution is still being developed

Volkswagen Group’s Product Safety Committee asked battery cell supplier SK Battery America to provide further clarification regarding production and a possible date after which the issue was resolved. In the United States, Volkswagen received 22 reports between January 18, 2024, and August 7, 2026.

The company continues to work on a solution. Volkswagen plans to send risk notification letters to owners on November 27, 2026, and will send additional notifications once a repair method becomes available. Volkswagen’s recall number is 93EX, and the NHTSA campaign number is 26V630.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen had already recalled nearly 100,000 electric vehicles worldwide due to potential battery problems, including about 44,000 ID.4 vehicles in the United States.

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