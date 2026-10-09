The Italian army has chosen Ineos Grenadier SUVs for its new military vehicle fleet, while the Austrian government has signed a separate agreement for the supply of armored versions of this model for defense and internal security forces. This is reported by Motor1.

Manufacturer Ineos Automotive called Italy the first NATO country to place a significant military order for Grenadier vehicles. The company did not disclose the number of vehicles or the value of the contract. Deliveries for the Italian army through regional distributor ATflow are expected to begin in early 2027.

Armored vehicles for Austria

The Austrian tender was won by Valentin Tusch GmbH, a company specializing in vehicle armoring and conversion. It will supply Grenadier vehicles adapted for enhanced protection.

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Initial deliveries and testing in Austria are expected to begin by the end of 2026, earlier than supplies for Italy begin. Ineos Automotive Chief Commercial Officer Mike Whittington said the new military agreements demonstrate trust in the Grenadier, and that the company continues negotiations with defense procurement bodies in other countries.

Testing in the United Kingdom

The Team Grenadier consortium has also reached the testing stage in the UK Ministry of Defence's Light Mobility Vehicle program. The program is intended to replace the British Army's aging Land Rover fleet. Team Grenadier is one of seven remaining participants in the competition; testing covers nine vehicle variants that the winning platform must meet.

Previously, Grenadier vehicles had already been used by counterterrorism and tactical units in Germany, France and Spain, as well as security forces and border services in Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Serbia and Slovakia.

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