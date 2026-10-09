JAS Motorsport has prepared the Honda NSX restomod called Tensei for production and plans to create 35 such cars. Each example will be built using a donor NSX provided by the customer. The first public display of the Tensei is scheduled for the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Motor1 reports.

Honda is not directly involved in the project. JAS Motorsport is responsible for reinterpreting the model, while Pininfarina developed the car's carbon body.

Reworked V6 and manual transmission

The Tensei retains the base block of the Honda C30A engine, but its internal components were reworked by British company Judd Power. It changed the crankshaft design, fitted alloy cylinder heads and titanium valves. Honda's VTEC variable valve timing system was replaced with a fixed-timing mechanism.

The naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 produces 414 hp at 8,300 rpm and 414 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine's maximum speed is 8,500 rpm. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, a carbon twin-disc clutch and a Torsen limited-slip differential.

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Carbon body and price

Pininfarina replaces the NSX's original aluminum body panels with high-modulus carbon-fiber components. The car will also have a flat floor and an active rear diffuser, which the first-generation Honda NSX did not have. The Tensei's claimed dry weight is 1,250 kg.

The restomod will be fitted with Brembo brakes featuring six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. The suspension uses KW dampers with Dynamic Damping Control, which allows its characteristics to be changed electronically.

The starting price of the JAS Tensei is €880,000, excluding the cost of the donor car, taxes and individual customization.

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