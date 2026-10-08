McLaren to end 750S production in 2027 — Motor1

McLaren will end production of the 750S supercar in 2027 and is already accepting final orders for the model. Motor1 reports. The end of 750S production will mark the conclusion of the V8 supercar lineup, whose history began with the McLaren 720S, introduced in 2017.

750S specifications

The McLaren 750S debuted in 2023 as a more driver-focused evolution of the 720S. During development, the manufacturer changed or updated approximately 30% of the car's components compared with its predecessor.

The supercar is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 740 hp. Its claimed dry weight is 2,815 pounds. McLaren also revised the suspension setup, aerodynamics and transmission calibration, while making the interior more driver-focused.

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Successors to the lineup

This lineup also saw the track-focused McLaren 765LT and the recently introduced 788HS. McLaren Chief Commercial Officer Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer said that the 750S embodies the brand's key supercar traits, including high performance, driver engagement, technical innovation, expressive design and extensive personalization options.

The end of 750S production comes amid changes at McLaren. The company recently unveiled a new logo and is preparing to expand its model range. Motor1 also notes that media outlets have reported a possible end to the lifecycle of the hybrid Artura.

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