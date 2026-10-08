Chevrolet updates Trax and Trailblazer for 2027 — Motor1

Chevrolet has updated the brand’s most affordable crossovers, the Trax and Trailblazer, for the 2027 model year. The vehicles will receive revised styling, a new electronic and software architecture, larger standard displays, and more than 20 safety and driver-assistance systems. Both models are expected to arrive at dealerships in spring 2027, Motor1 reports.

Among the new systems are automatic braking while reversing, side cyclist alerts, rear cross-traffic braking, front parking assist, and automatic emergency braking at intersections. The models will also retain adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking assist, a vibrating seat alert, and steering assist during blind-spot monitoring.

New screens and Google Gemini

The Trax and Trailblazer will come standard with an 11-inch driver display and an 11.3-inch Google built-in infotainment screen with Gemini. New buyers will also receive 12 months of OnStar One service, which includes an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and video streaming capability.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chevrolet said that the Trax and Trailblazer together posted their best annual sales result. According to the company, Chevrolet has delivered more than 250,000 of these crossovers since the models were launched three years ago.

Z71 version for the Trailblazer

The Trax lineup in 2027 will consist of the base version, RS, and Activ. The crossover will feature a new grille, redesigned wheels, full LED taillights, and an updated liftgate. A power liftgate will be available for the Trax for the first time.

The main change for the Trailblazer will be the Z71 trim. It will have all-wheel drive as standard equipment, an off-road suspension tune, an underbody skid plate, and all-terrain tires. The interior will also gain a column-mounted gear selector, a redesigned center console, rear air vents, and available AutoSense power liftgates. Chevrolet has not yet announced prices for the 2027 Trax and Trailblazer.

Read us on