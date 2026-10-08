Lamborghini unveils 801 hp hybrid Urus SE Performante — Autocar

In Italy, at a test track near Milan, Autocar tested the Lamborghini Urus SE Performante, a new high-performance version of the SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The vehicle combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo petrol V8 with an electric motor, producing a total of 801 hp. Its claimed acceleration to 62 mph takes 3.3 seconds, while its top speed is 194 mph.

Hybrid powertrain and aerodynamics

The Urus SE Performante received a 25.9 kWh battery positioned beneath the boot floor. Its claimed electric-only range is 37 miles, while the maximum speed in fully electric mode is 81 mph.

The model's aerodynamics were redesigned: it received a larger front splitter, a wider grille, S-duct air intakes, NACA ducts, and ventilation openings to cool components, including the carbon-ceramic brakes. A new rear spoiler and wing are intended to increase downforce. Lamborghini claims 14% more downforce and 3% less aerodynamic drag compared with the previous Performante.

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Aura suspension and the “6D” system

The vehicle is equipped with Aura dual-chamber air suspension and the on-board “6D” system. The central unit measures forward, lateral and rearward acceleration, as well as the angular velocities of pitch, roll and yaw. Four additional sensors are positioned one at each corner of the vehicle. According to Lamborghini, the system is designed to predict the car's responses to the road and its behavior on the track, rather than merely react to them.

The manufacturer also claims that the new technology reduces the braking distance by two meters when decelerating from 124 mph to a complete stop. The vehicle's track was widened by 16 mm, and the model is available with 22- or 23-inch wheels and carbon wheel arches.

Testing in Italy

Autocar tested the Urus SE Performante at the Vairano di Vidigulfo test track near Milan. The publication notes that the new suspension helps the vehicle take corners with less body roll while retaining a sense of contact with the road. The model has Strada, Corsa, Sport and Rally modes, while the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, in Autocar's assessment, shifts faster during active driving and operates more smoothly in normal mode.

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