In Poland, the fine for lacking mandatory third-party liability insurance for car owners in 2027 may reach 9,900 zlotys if the government approves a draft regulation setting the minimum wage at 4,950 zlotys gross. As RMF24 reports, the amount of the penalty is linked to the minimum wage.

Fines for a break in insurance coverage

For passenger car owners, the fine for a break in policy coverage lasting more than 14 days may amount to 9,900 zlotys. A break of four to 14 days is expected to result in a fine of 4,950 zlotys, while lacking insurance for one to three days would carry a fine of 1,980 zlotys. In 2026, the maximum fine was 9,610 zlotys.

The Polish Insurance Guarantee Fund (UFG) uses algorithms that analyze data on registered vehicles and concluded policies. Therefore, the lack of insurance may be detected without the car being stopped by the police. Every year, the fund records from 350,000 to 400,000 cases of no valid policy. Insurance is also required for a car that is not in use and is parked on private property; the only exception is historic vehicles.

Administrative penalties from 2028

Under the plan, from 2028, a vehicle owner who does not identify the offender and does not pay the fine within 30 days will pay an administrative penalty. Its amount will depend on the type of violation: from 1,500 zlotys for speeding by up to 30 km/h to 7,500 zlotys for exceeding the limit by more than 71 km/h. A 3,000-zloty penalty is envisaged for running a red light, and 6,000 zlotys for failing to comply with signals at a railway crossing.

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Exceptions are planned if the sale of the car before the violation is proven, the vehicle is reported stolen, or the driver acted in a state of necessity. There are also plans to create a Central Register of Violations, which will include vehicles registered outside Poland and the EU.

New requirements for electric scooters

From April 1, 2027, new electric scooter models must have physical protection against exceeding a speed of 20 km/h. From January 1 of the same year, shared electric scooters are planned to be allowed to be left only in specially designated places. Improper parking is expected to incur a fee of 200 zlotys and 50 zlotys for each day of storage.

The minimum fine for riding an electric scooter, e-bike, or another personal transport device on a sidewalk at a speed clearly exceeding pedestrians' pace is planned to be set at 100 zlotys. The same fine may apply for failing to give way to a pedestrian on a sidewalk or crossing.

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