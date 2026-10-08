The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) plans to modernize Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, which regulates automotive lighting. The agency intends to make it easier for automakers to implement new technologies while also addressing the problem of glare from oncoming headlights, Motor1 reports.

Brightness, height and light direction to be reviewed

NHTSA will study how modern lighting systems affect driver glare and will also assess headlight mounting height and beam direction. The agency emphasizes that the issue is not limited to excessive brightness: headlight positioning and adjustment also affect visibility.

LED headlights can produce significantly more light than the halogen lamps that were previously common. At the same time, the growing popularity of taller vehicles means their headlights can be aimed almost directly into the eyes of drivers in lower cars.

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New technologies and international standards

The rule review will cover LED systems, twilight sensors, automatic high beams and replaceable light sources. NHTSA also plans to update testing procedures for plastic headlamp lenses and replaceable lenses and consider aligning US requirements with international standards.

In 2022, NHTSA already amended the standard to allow adaptive driving beam systems. Unlike conventional automatic switching between low and high beams, such headlights can selectively dim part of the beam to avoid illuminating other road users while retaining additional lighting in other areas.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, federal requirements for minimum and maximum headlight brightness have not fundamentally changed since 1997. NHTSA will conduct a negotiated rulemaking process for the first time in more than a quarter-century. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will appoint up to 18 representatives of lighting manufacturers, automotive associations, safety organizations, research institutions and engineering institutions. Public comments and applications to participate in the committee will be accepted until November 9.

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