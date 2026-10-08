Chinese automaker Geely will unveil the midsize hybrid SUV Monjaro EM-i in Europe on October 12 at the Paris Motor Show in France. The company calls the model the brand’s global flagship and says it has focused on ride comfort and the quality of interior materials, Motor1 reports.

Platform and hybrid system

The 15.7-foot-long Monjaro EM-i is built on the GEA-Evo architecture, developed for vehicles with electrified powertrains. The platform is intended to provide flexible interior layout, compatibility with different types of energy systems, and safety functions. It also uses the GEEA 3.0 electrical and electronic architecture.

The vehicle will receive the EM-i Super Hybrid system. Based on published images, the outlet suggests that it is a plug-in hybrid. Geely has not yet disclosed precise data on the model’s power output and efficiency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

All-wheel drive and digital systems

The interior will use Xingrui and Flyme Auto systems. In the model for global markets, Geely will also install the intelligent e-AWD all-wheel-drive system for the first time. The name Monjaro is a play on words related to Mount Kilimanjaro.

Along with the Monjaro EM-i, Geely will showcase the E2, E5, and Starray EM-i models at the Paris Motor Show. Geely Auto Europe CEO Aiden He said that the company’s participation in the exhibition demonstrates the rapid spread of new electrified powertrains and intelligent technologies in the European market.

Read us on