Omoda unveils X concept with 200 mm ground clearance — Autocar

Chinese car brand Omoda has unveiled the X concept crossover, which showcases the new Cyber Mecha design language and hints at a possible expansion of the line-up with more off-road-oriented models. As Autocar reports, the vehicle features more aggressive body styling, substantial protective cladding and increased ground clearance.

Ground clearance and capabilities

The concept was designed as a crossover for occasional off-road trips. Thanks to raised suspension and large all-terrain tyres, it has 200 mm of ground clearance. According to Omoda, the X can carry a load of up to 75 kg on its roof and is also expected to be able to tow a trailer weighing up to 1,800 kg.

The Cyber Mecha design previously debuted on the Omoda 4, which was shown at the Paris Motor Show ahead of its planned entry into the UK market next year. In the X, this style has been developed through more pronounced body surfaces and more substantial plastic protection.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interior equipment

The Omoda X interior features a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 13.2-inch infotainment screen. Unlike the Omoda 4, the concept has physical controls for climate control, as well as seat heating and ventilation.

The vehicle is also equipped with an infrared night-vision system capable of detecting hazards, including wild animals, at distances of up to 90 metres. The company has not yet confirmed the X's powertrain, but Autocar suggests that the model could receive the 221 hp hybrid system used in the Omoda 4.

Prospects for a production model

Omoda stresses that the X is currently only a concept, despite its appearance being close to that of a production vehicle. The manufacturer has not yet decided whether a road-going version of the model will appear on the UK market. The brand entered the UK at the end of 2024 alongside its sister marque Jaecoo and, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, ranked 23rd among the country's best-selling car brands in January–September this year.

Read us on