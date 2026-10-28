Porsche does not plan to open vehicle production in the United States despite 15% US tariffs on most cars imported from Europe. All of the brand’s models for the US market, including the Cayenne, will continue to be manufactured in Europe and shipped across the Atlantic.

As Motor1 reports, Porsche Chief Financial Officer Jochen Breckner explained the decision by the relatively small production volumes. Even if final assembly were moved to the US, the company would have to export engines and other components there from its European supplier network.

Tariffs included in the business plan

According to Breckner, Porsche is building its business model on the assumption that the 15% tariffs will remain in force. The company expects costs associated with this tariff regime to reach several hundred million euros in 2026. For the first nine months of 2026, Porsche estimated the cost of US tariffs at around €500 million.

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The Cayenne is one of Porsche’s most popular vehicles worldwide, but the company believes its production volumes are insufficient to establish a separate line in the US. Splitting limited production between two continents, the publication notes, would increase costs without fully resolving the tariff issue.

Audi bets on high volumes

Meanwhile, Audi, which is also part of the Volkswagen Group, announced a $4 billion investment in a new Middle Georgia Megasite plant in Georgia. The facility is to specialize in SUVs and, once operating at full capacity, produce up to 200,000 vehicles per year. Production is scheduled to begin in 2031, while the number of jobs is expected to reach about 4,500.

In the third quarter, Porsche posted an operating profit of €387 million, compared with a loss of €967 million a year earlier. At the same time, quarterly revenue fell by 7.5% to €8 billion amid declining sales in China. Over nine months, Porsche deliveries fell by 16% to 178,532 vehicles.

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