Waymo will expand the service areas of its autonomous taxis by nearly 250 square miles over the next week in Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States. Electrek reports.

The updated service boundaries are already displayed in the Waymo app. The company did not specify how much area would be added in each individual city or how many vehicles it would deploy in the new areas.

New service areas

In Los Angeles, Waymo robotaxis will operate along the coast to the South Bay area, including through Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach to Torrance. In Nashville, the ride area will expand southward, allowing passengers to reach the zoo.

In Orlando, coverage in the eastern part of the city will nearly double, and the service will also cover more territory downtown. In San Diego, the service area will extend north to La Jolla, including University City and Clairemont.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expansion in the Bay Area

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Waymo is increasing coverage in the South Bay. The new area includes a connection to the Berryessa BART station in San Jose and stretches from San Francisco through the Peninsula to San Jose and Campbell.

Waymo opened its service in Nashville for public rides in April with an area of about 60 square miles covering downtown, Midtown, Music Row, and East Nashville. In San Diego, the service became available to passengers on September 1, when the coverage area was about 50 square miles.

According to the company, Waymo operates in 15 US metropolitan areas and completes more than 500,000 paid rides each week.

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