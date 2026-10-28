US company Rivian sold 8,469 RCV commercial electric vans in the United States in the third quarter of 2026. This is 220.9% more than in the same period last year and exceeds the combined sales of the R1S electric SUV and R1T pickup truck.

The van became Rivian’s most popular model

According to InsideEVs, which cites Cox Automotive, 5,582 R1S vehicles and 1,732 R1T pickup trucks were sold between July and September. Together, these models found 7,314 buyers — 870 fewer than the RCV. During the same quarter, Rivian also sold 3,456 R2 vehicles.

Over the first nine months of the year, Rivian Commercial Van sales totaled 15,685 units. This is 130.4% more than in the corresponding period of the previous year, when the company sold 6,806 such vans.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outperforming competitors

The RCV ranked fourth among the most popular electric vehicles in the United States in the third quarter, behind only the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Among electric vans, the closest competitor was the Chevrolet BrightDrop, with 1,344 vehicles sold. Mercedes-Benz sold 396 eSprinters, Ford sold 184 E-Transits, and Ram sold 157 ProMaster EVs.

An important source of demand for the RCV is Rivian’s agreement with Amazon, signed in 2019. It provides for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030. According to the publication, Rivian has already delivered about 50,000 vans to the company.

After the exclusive agreement with Amazon ended in 2023, Rivian opened van orders to other companies in the United States. The base Delivery 500 version starts at $79,900, has a range of 161 miles and a payload capacity of 2,663 pounds. The model is currently offered only with front-wheel drive, while the company is working on an all-wheel-drive dual-motor version and a higher-capacity battery.

Read us on