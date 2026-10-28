In Germany, the number of people injured in road accidents involving e-scooters rose by more than 38% in 2025, to 16,496. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 53.6% of injured e-scooter riders were under the age of 25, Der Spiegel reports.

The number of fatalities also increased

Last year, 38 people died in e-scooter accidents across the country — 11 more than in 2024. Recently, a 15-year-old e-scooter rider died after colliding with a car in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate. This was the fourth fatal e-scooter accident in the state in 2026.

The ADAC automobile club links the increase in accidents to the growing use of e-scooters: as they become more widespread, falls and collisions occur more frequently. Christian Schmidt, a representative of ADAC Mittelrhein, noted that the main user group consists of people aged 14 and older. According to him, e-scooters appeal to young people because they offer an opportunity to travel independently and cheaply.

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Experts propose training

Schmidt considers it a problem that many teenagers do not know traffic rules. No training or instruction is required to ride an e-scooter in Germany. He called for greater attention to road safety in schools and pointed to the responsibility of parents.

David Latz, a doctor at Düsseldorf University Hospital, said that the head, face, arms and legs are most often injured in such accidents. According to him, the consequences range from minor injuries to severe multiple trauma. Many injured people do not wear helmets, while curbs or uneven road surfaces can block the front wheel and throw the rider forward.

Among possible solutions, Schmidt named mandatory proof of skills for e-scooter buyers. It could be obtained after online training or a detailed review of an information booklet.

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